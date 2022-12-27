Putin, Aliyev and Pashinyan hold trilateral meeting in St. Petersburg

27 Dec. 14:00

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hold trilateral meeting yesterday during an informal CIS summit in St. Petersburg, Putin said today, opening a bilateral meeting with Pashinyan.

"The three of us also managed to talk. Of course, the main issue is the settlement of the South Caucasus situation as a whole, Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, everything related to Karabakh," the Russian leader stressed, promising to discuss these issues in detail.

Putin also recalled that a meeting of Russia-Armenia intergovernmental committee took place recently. "Our colleagues have noted that the situation in the economic sphere is developing quite positively: over the first ten months we have seen a 73% increase in trade turnover. This is a good result," he said.