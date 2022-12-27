РУС ENG

Putin, Aliyev and Pashinyan hold trilateral meeting in St. Petersburg

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hold trilateral meeting yesterday during an informal CIS summit in St. Petersburg, Putin said today, opening a bilateral meeting with Pashinyan.

"The three of us also managed to talk. Of course, the main issue is the settlement of the South Caucasus situation as a whole, Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, everything related to Karabakh," the Russian leader stressed, promising to discuss these issues in detail.

Putin also recalled that a meeting of Russia-Armenia intergovernmental committee took place recently. "Our colleagues have noted that the situation in the economic sphere is developing quite positively: over the first ten months we have seen a 73% increase in trade turnover. This is a good result," he said.

