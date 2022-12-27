Russia’s budget parameters same after introduction of cap on oil prices

27 Dec. 15:00

Russia’s Finance Ministry did not revise estimates of the federal budget after a number of unfriendly countries had introduced a cap on prices for Russian oil, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters on Tuesday.

"Honestly, we have not reviewed any estimates (of the federal budget). Why? Because we will sell oil anyway," TASS cited the minister as saying.

He assured that possible changes in discounts and other consequences of introducing restrictions on Russian oil prices will not affect the budget.

"In any case, how will the budget change from this? It won't change at all. Since (budgetary) obligations will be fulfilled," Siluanov noted.

He stated that setting a cap on oil prices is not a market decision, but prices remain market-based. Despite the fact that Russia will stop deliveries to unfriendly countries that set the price ceiling, trade with other countries will continue, as will the search for new markets for oil and oil products by Russian exporters.