Russia postpones vote on withdrawing from UEFA

27 Dec. 16:00

The Russian Football Union has decided to postpone the executive committee’s vote on the RFU’s transfer to the Asian Football Confederation, the RFU’s communication service said.

RFU President Alexander Dyukov on November 27 announced the RFU would consider the possibility of joining the AFC. On December 23, this issue was discussed at a meeting of the RFU’s executive committee, but the decision was delayed until December 27.

"The RFU has decided to postpone the executive committee's vote on withdrawing from UEFA [the Union of European Football Associations] and joining the AFC," the statement said. The voting procedure is now due on December 31, 2022.