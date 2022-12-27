Iran and EEU to sign free trade deal

27 Dec. 16:40

Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union will sign a free trade agreement on Jan. 18, 2023, spokesman of the Ministry of Industries, Mining and Trade Omid Qalibaf announced.

Noting that the two sides currently exchange goods based on a preferential trade agreement, Qalibaf added that EEU has granted tariff concessions to 500 types of Iranian commodities while Iran has listed 400 types.

Asked about the impact of Iran’s import bans on EEU trade deal, he said the ban will not be applied to imports from the Eurasian bloc.

“Prohibition on import of certain types of goods like historical relics, pig’s meat, etc. continue to be enforced but restrictions on imports implemented to maintain foreign exchange reserves will not be applied,” he added, according to Financial Tribune.