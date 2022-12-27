Azerbaijan sums up diplomatic results of the year

27 Dec. 17:00

Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov summed up the diplomatic results of the year at today's year-end press conference.

According to Bayramov, the year 2022 has become significant in terms of expanding Azerbaijan's representation in the countries of the world. He noted that considering the embassies and consulates established this year, the number of diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan abroad has reached 89. The minister also noted that Azerbaijani embassies were established in Israel and Albania. In accordance with the decisions taken in 2021, Azerbaijan appointed ambassadors to the Vatican and Bosnia and Herzegovina for the first time, the minister said.

He said that the comprehensive allied relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye successfully developed in 2022. According to Bayramov, relations between Azerbaijan and Russia also successfully expanded. "The agenda of friendship and cooperation with Georgia has developed steadily and positively. In 2022, intensive relations were also established with friendly and brotherly countries of Central Asia," Bayramov added.

He said that Armenia disrupted the regular round of the trilateral meeting, which was to be held in Moscow. According to him, the reason for the limited progress on the meetings lies in the non-constructive position of Armenia.

Azerbaijan commenced major work in the transport and communication sector in 2022, he noted. "During this year, we can note the holding of a meeting of a high-level working group between Russia, Azerbaijan, and Iran in Baku," Bayramov also said. The minister added that this year Azerbaijan continued to provide humanitarian assistance, emphasizing the provision of large-scale humanitarian assistance to Pakistan.

During the current year, Azerbaijan took an active part in the work of the Organization of Turkic States, the diplomat said. According to him, the organization expressed full support for the opening of the Zangezur corridor. "Negotiations with the EU on new bilateral agreements are also continuing this year. There are new positive results," the minister added.

The Azerbaijani side will bring new lawsuits against Armenia at the beginning of 2023 regarding the damage to the environment, wildlife, and the exploitation of Azerbaijan's deposits, he said.

According to the diplomat, Azerbaijan and Iran have begun bridge construction across the Araz River, within the Zangazur corridor. He said Azerbaijan will have an alternative route from the Zangilan district to the country's Nakhchivan. "Azerbaijan pursues an independent policy, and we will promote our national interests by all means," Bayramov added.

Azerbaijan has repeatedly declared the right of ethnic Armenians reside in the country's Karabakh, the minister noted, adding that a number of steps are being taken and will continue to be taken in this direction, he noted. He also noted that purposeful interference of third parties in this process harms it, however Azerbaijan is able to prevent such attempts.

He recalled that the withdrawal of the Armenian troops from Azerbaijan’s Karabakh is the obligation undertaken by Armenia. "We raise this issue during the negotiations and will continue to do so," Bayramov added.

International experts are working with Azerbaijan regarding the illegal exploitation of the country's deposits in Karabakh, Bayramov said. The minister said calculation are being carried out. He said work on the matter continues and it is part of Azerbaijan's claim to Armenia.