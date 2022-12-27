Bayramov: Azerbaijan will never have any contacts with Vardanyan

27 Dec. 18:35

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said that Baku was in contact with the population of Karabakh. There will never be any contacts with the "state minister" of the fake regime created by Armenia in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan, Ruben Vardanyan.

According to Bayramov, contacts with the local population of Karabakh will continue.

"If the names of the ethnic Armenians' representatives in Karabakh who came into contact with Azerbaijan are announced, the opposite side may put pressure on them. There were contacts with representatives of ethnic Armenians in Karabakh, but their names are not disclosed", the minister said at the press conference on the results of the year.