Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry assesses current relations with Iran

There is a certain tension between Azerbaijan and Iran. This was stated by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at a press conference held on December 27.

At the same time, he stressed that some progress had been made in this area recently.

"The agreements reached in the economic sphere are being implemented. If the question was asked, could relations between Iran and Azerbaijan be better in the current situation, the answer would be yes, of course, they could", the diplomat said.

The head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry also reminded that the main priority of Azerbaijan's foreign policy was the development of friendly, mutually beneficial cooperation with neighbours. Baku has never been in favor of these relations' escalation, Bayramov added.