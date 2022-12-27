Garibashvili announces decrease in unemployment in Georgia

27 Dec. 19:50

In the past year, the unemployment rate in Georgia reached a historic low of 15.6% (or 250,7 thousand people). This was stated by Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.

The Head of Government stressed that in the third quarter of 2021, the unemployment rate was 19,5%, which is 3,9% more (or 60,1 thousand people) than this year.

"The stated policy is to overcome poverty and reduce unemployment as soon as possible. The third quarter was distinguished by this", Sputnik Georgia quoted Garibashvili.

He said that in two years, from the second quarter of 2021 to the third quarter of 2022, 229 thousand new jobs were created, 209 thousand of which were employed in the non-state sector.