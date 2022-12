27 Dec. 20:45

According to trading data on the London ICE exchange, Brent crude rose above $86 per barrel.

Thus, at 19:30 (Moscow time) the price of March futures for Brent oil rose to $86 per barrel (a 1,78% rise). December 5, 2022 was the last time when Brent's cost was at this level.

At the same time, the price of WTI crude oil for February delivery increased to $80,81 per barrel (an increase of 1,57%).