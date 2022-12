27 Dec. 21:30

On the evening of December 27, more than 60 flights were canceled or delayed at Moscow airports due to snowfall. This is evidenced by the data of the Yandex.Schedules service.

5 flights were cancelled and 13 were delayed at Sheremetyevo. 9 flights were cancelled and 18 were delayed at Domodedovo. At Vnukovo 8 flights were cancelled and delayed.

On Tuesday, a snowstorm and black ice are in the capital.