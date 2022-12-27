Ministry of Finance: replenishment of NWF in yuan may begin in January

27 Dec. 21:55

On the Rossiya-24 TV channel, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that, under favorable market conditions, the National Wealth Fund (NWF) could be replenished in January 2023, including in yuan.



"Let's see what situation will be in January, and, accordingly, if the situation is favorable, we will be able to start replenishing the NWF, including in yuan", the minister said.