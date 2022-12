27 Dec. 22:25

In an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel, First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Andrey Belousov said that climate, food and pandemic problems remain on the world agenda.

"No one has removed the climate agenda and climate problems, no one has removed the food agenda, no one has removed pandemic waves, and so on. <…> This is all happening, it concerns us too, we are the global economy's part", the First Deputy Prime Minister said.