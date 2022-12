28 Dec. 10:00

Professor of virology at Berlin’s Charite hospital Christian Drosten told the daily Tagesspiegel's edition that the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

“We are experiencing the first endemic wave with SARS-COV 2 this winter; my assessment is that, with this, the pandemic is over,” he was quoted as saying.

He added that the only reservation about that would be a major new mutation, “but I don't expect that anymore at the moment either.”