Microsoft allows Russians to download Windows OS after suspension

28 Dec. 10:40

Microsoft has allowed Russian citizens to download and install its Windows operating system and updates after the suspension in September, a Russian newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing IT specialists.

In September, Microsoft restricted Russian users from updating their computers to the latest version of the Windows 11 operating system. Then, users trying to download the latest version of Windows on the company's website saw a blank window open, and the website section on the installation of the updated version of the operating system was unavailable.

According to the report, Microsoft has again allowed Russians to download the latest updates. The software page on the company's official website loads again without a VPN. Users can now install the latest version of the Windows 11 operating system - 22H2 - as well as Windows 10, Windows 8.1, and Windows 7, the reports said.

On March 4, Microsoft announced the suspension of operations in Russia, including new sales of Microsoft products and services. Nevertheless, the company said that it would continue to fulfill existing obligations to customers in Russia.