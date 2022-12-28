Azerbaijan sees almost 400% increase in trade turnover with Kazakhstan

28 Dec. 11:00

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan from January through November 2022 amounted to $549.8 million, which is an increase of 396.6% from $110.7 million recorded a year earlier, according to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

At the same time, trade turnover with Kazakhstan in the reporting period of 2022 accounted for 10.28% of Azerbaijani trade turnover with the CIS countries.

According to the data provided by the State Customs Committee, Azerbaijani exports to Kazakhstan accounted for $90.4 million, which constitutes a staggering increase of 152% from the $35.8 million level recorded in 2021.

Meanwhile, the imports from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan totaled $459.3 million. Compared to the 2021 figures of $74.8 million, Kazakhstan imported 513% more goods and services to Azerbaijan.

From January to November 2022 the balance of foreign trade turnover of Azerbaijan remained positive and increased year-on-year by more than $14.064 billion, or more than doubled to $23.454 billion against $9.389 billion in January through November 2021.