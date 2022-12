28 Dec. 14:30

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts for the sake of resolving the Ukrainian crisis, the Turkish parliamentary speaker, Mustafa Sentop, told the media on Wednesday.

"I have nominated President Erdogan for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in the name of peace between Russia and Ukraine. This is my own appeal. There will also be appeals from other countries," he said.