EU aims to agree new energy efficiency law in 2023

28 Dec. 15:30

EU legislators aim to sign off on a new law to boost energy efficiency next year, despite slow progress in talks between the European Parliament and the 27 EU countries, Euractiv reported.

The European Commission proposed a revision of the energy efficiency directive in 2021 to boost energy savings targets, including reducing primary and final energy consumption by 2030.

The energy crisis has only increased the need to save energy and, in May 2022, the European Commission updated the proposed target for overall energy savings under the law.

However, progress has been sluggish, with the Czech EU Council presidency criticised for moving too slowly and showing little flexibility to compromise, according to a source familiar with the talks.

The Czech EU presidency “seemed eager” to water down the general approach found by their French predecessors in June this year, particularly the all-important energy savings obligation, they added.

Alongside this, the Czech Presidency has had a huge amount of climate legislation to get through, making it likely some files would slip to next year.