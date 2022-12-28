Kremlin: Russia analyzing situation with gas price ceiling

28 Dec. 16:00

Russia is analyzing the situation with the introduction of the gas price ceiling in the EU and it premature to speak about tit-for-tat steps, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"The gas market has its specific features. The situation is being analyzed and, certainly, certain steps will be formulated after completion of the analysis," Peskov said, answering a question whether a presidential decree on tit-for-tat measures against the gas price ceiling can be expected. "It is premature to talk about it so far," he noted.

On December 19, the EU member-states agreed the dynamic ceiling of gas prices at the level of 180 euro per MWh (about $2,000 per thousand cubic meters), applicable since February 15, 2023. Russia views the gas price ceiling in Europe as a political and not as an economic decision.