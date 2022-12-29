Zourabichvili: question on pardoning Saakashvili to be “answered in time”

29 Dec. 9:40

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili said the “principal question” on whether she would pardon the imprisoned former President Mikheil Saakashvi would be “answered in time”.

In a briefing she called, following a rally held outside her residence where protesters called on her not to pardon Saakashvili, Zourabichvili claimed both the ruling Georgian Dream party and the opposition United National Movement were “interested” in the former President’s return to the domestic political discourse, lamenting that there was “no other topic” left for the country’s political scene.

In other comments, Zourabichvili also criticised the recent promotions of Levan Murusidze and Mikheil Chinchaladze, two judges involved in some of the controversial decisions made by the judiciary during the previous United National Movement Government.

"I am only interested in this country [and] its European future, which everyone is fighting against. No one can see that the public wants it [European future] and our public will receive it no matter what”, the President said in the briefing, adding “we're on this path [of European integration]” irrespective of other factors.