Russia and Turkey start practical implementation of gas hub project

29 Dec. 10:00

Russia and Turkey have already started working on implementation of the gas hub project in Turkey, CEO Aleksey Miller said.

"Turkey and we have recently started working out the gas hub project in this country. This decision was made at the level of heads of two states and we have already initiated its practical execution," Miller noted.

The gas hub will make possible to support transparent and fair pricing on the natural gas market, the chief executive said.

"The global gas market will continue developing at a high pace and consumption will grow by 20% over the next twenty years. Therefore, we certainly think about the future, we think about our new projects, and we think about energy security," Miller added.