Illegal mining in Karabakh at the 'Gizilbulagh' gold deposit and the 'Damirli' copper-molybdenum deposit​, the monitoring of which was disrupted by the Armenians in early December, has been stopped.

"Base Metals" company, which illegally exploits gold and copper-molybdenum deposits in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, has announced that it has stopped its activities.