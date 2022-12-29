Gazprom sees its gas production at 412 bln cubic meters in 2022

29 Dec. 11:20

Gazprom expects its gas production to total 412.6 billion cubic meters in 2022, while exports of gas to non-CIS countries can reach 100.9 billion cubic meters, the company’s CEO Alexey Miller said during the New Year's conference call of the holding.

"Gazprom will produce 412.6 billion cubic meters in 2022 of gas. This gas will be quite enough for us to fulfill all our obligations to our consumers within the country and supply the required volumes for export. From Gazprom's gas transmission system 243.1 bcm will be supplied to our Russian consumers and 100.9 billion cubic meters - to non-CIS countries," he said.

"When preparing for winter, we set new records every year, and 2022 was no exception," he noted.

Miller specified that by the beginning of the intake period the holding created an operational reserve of gas, which totals 72,662,000,000 million cubic meters.

"And 852.4 mln cubic meters of gas is the daily productivity at the beginning of the intake period. So, these are our new records," he said.

According to Miller, the decline in global gas demand in 2022 may amount to 65 billion cubic meters, while most of this decline falls to the share of the EU countries. "According to preliminary estimates, you know, the drop in global demand in 2022 is 65 billion cubic meters of gas. And, it should be noted that 55 billion cubic meters of these 65 billion fall to the share of 27 European countries. This says a lot," he said.