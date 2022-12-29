Russian and Saudi FMs discuss constructive interaction within OPEC+

29 Dec. 12:20

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held phone talks with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud on Wedensday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The two top diplomats discussed priority development issues concerning mutually beneficial cooperation between Russia and Saudi Arabia with regard to the implementation of the agreements made earlier at the highest level.

"Particular attention was paid to the need to continue constructive interaction within the OPEC+ group," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The proximity of the two countries’ positions on pressing global and regional issues was highlighted and mutual interest in maintaining close foreign policy coordination both at the bilateral level and on various international platforms was confirmed," the statement added.