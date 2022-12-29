Tehran: window for reviving nuclear deal not to open forever

29 Dec. 12:40

The Iranian foreign minister warned on Wednesday that the window for achieving an agreement on the revival of a 2015 nuclear deal won't remain open forever, official news agency IRNA reported.

"The window for a nuclear agreement is open today, but ... if the other sides, especially the United States, do not give up hypocrisy and the West does not act realistically," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told IRNA in Muscat, capital of Oman, following meetings with Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and other senior officials.

Commenting on his meeting with the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on the sidelines of a regional conference in Jordan's capital Amman last week, Amir-Abdollahian said the EU, as the coordinator of the nuclear talks, is continuing its efforts.

During his meeting with the Omani sultan earlier in the day, Amir-Abdollahian said Iran welcomes any initiative by Oman to help reach "a good, robust and lasting nuclear agreement."