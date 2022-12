29 Dec. 13:00

The Roads Department of Georgia imposed restrictions on several road sections across the country due to heavy snowfall on Wednesday.

Movement of semi-trailers and trailer trucks is prohibited on the 39-62 km road section of the Kutaisi-Tkibuli-Ambrolauri highway in the west.

The state body has also imposed restrictions on the Sachkhere-Uzunta-Shkmeri-Zudali highway, also located in the west.

The traffic movement on the remaining sections of the road is open, the Department said.