Foreign aircraft’s airworthiness certificates extended until end-2023

29 Dec. 13:20

Russia’s government has extended the certificates of airworthiness of foreign aircraft used by Russian airlines until December 31, 2023.

"The certificates of airworthiness of foreign-manufactured civil aircraft issued by Rosaviatsiya are extended until December 31, 2023 if their period of validity expired from March 1 to December 31, 2022," according to the document released on the official portal of legal information on Wednesday.

On Tuesday the Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya) said that the Russian air carriers’ fleet of aircraft is provided with airworthiness certificates, adding that more than 90% of jets of Russian airlines were inspected and granted airworthiness certificates by Russian aviation authorities this year.