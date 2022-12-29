New military facilities commissioned in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar

29 Dec. 15:00

The Deputy Minister of Defense - Chief of the Main Department of Logistics, Lieutenant General Nizam Osmanov, inspected the recently commissioned military infrastructure in the territory of the Kalbajar region.

It was stressed that the recently commissioned accommodation point of the Military Police’s unit was built with consideration of modern requirements by the forces and means of the construction battalion of the Defense Ministry.

The headquarters, administrative and office premises at the accommodation point are provided with a centralized heating system, necessary furniture and equipment, as well as electricity, water pipelines, and communication lines. Landscaping works were carried out.

There is a weapon room, a dormitory, a canteen, a bath and sanitary facility, heating stoves, as well as a storage park for auto vehicles.

It was reported that the newly built combined warehouses will ensure uninterrupted supply and provision of all the Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in the territory of the Kalbajar and Lachin regions.

The headquarters building, dormitory, administrative and office premises are fully provided with all necessary equipment. Generators were installed for uninterrupted electricity. Landscaping works were carried out and trees were planted in the area.

There is a boiler complex that provides the combined warehouses with a centralized heating system, as well as a storage park for trucks that transport supplies to military units and fire trucks.

A guest house with day rooms provided with all types of modern furniture and equipment was also constructed in the area.