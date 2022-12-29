Turkish and Syrian top brass to continue communication soon

29 Dec. 16:00

Turkish and Syrian defense officials will hold more meetings in the next few days, Turkey’s defense chief Hulusi Akar said following yesterday’s Moscow talks with his Syrian counterpart Ali Mahmoud Abbas.

"We expect that the work to be conducted in the next few days would make a major contribution to ensuring peace and stability in the region and in Syria," TRT TV quoted the Turkish defense minister as saying.

The Turkish and Syrian defense bosses held a meeting, their first in 11 years, in Moscow on Wednesday. The trilateral talks also involved Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu.