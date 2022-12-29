Kremlin: involvement of international peacekeepers in Karabakh possible only with consent of Baku

29 Dec. 16:20

Russia will persevere in its efforts to contribute to a peaceful settlement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"The Russian Federation has been pursuing its mediation efforts, acting primarily under the existing trilateral agreements, and is set to continue doing so," Peskov said as he referred to Moscow’s dialogue with both Yerevan and Baku.

"Talks on the situation around the Lachin Corridor will continue," he pledged. "We do find the current tensions around the Lachin Corridor worrisome," he emphasized.

Commenting on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s idea to invite international peacekeepers to Nagorno-Karabakh, Peskov said that international peacekeeping forces may be involved, provided both parties to the conflict, not only Armenia, agree to that.