Azerbaijan may search new deposits through satellite images in liberated areas

29 Dec. 17:00

Investigations for searching new deposits using satellite images are planned to be carried out in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport said.

The ministry made the remark during the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Azerbaijan Space Agency (Azercosmos) and the Institute of Geology and Geophysics

According to the memorandum, it’s also planned to assess the seismic risk using satellite data in the country.

Moreover, based on satellite images and geological data, it’s planned to monitor landslide areas.

At the same time, the parties are aimed at creating innovative products using space technologies.

Chairman of the Board of Azercosmos Samaddin Asadov said that this memorandum will significantly contribute to the implementation of research projects in Azerbaijan.