Russian-Iranian commission "Orthodoxy-Islam" to hold meeting in February

30 Dec. 10:35

The next meeting of the joint Russian-Iranian commission for the dialogue "Orthodoxy-Islam" is scheduled for February 2023, the corresponding resolution of the Holy Synod is published on the website of the Russian Orthodox Church.

The event will be dedicated to the theme "Public Service of Religious Communities in the Post-Pandemic World".

It is noted in the journals of the Synod that the meeting will be held from February 19 to 22 in Moscow, the delegation of the Russian Orthodox Church will be headed by Metropolitan Kirill of Kazan and Tatarstan.