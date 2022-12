30 Dec. 11:10

The National Bank of Kazakhstan has issued BÚRKIT collectible coins into circulation, the press service of the financial regulator informs.

Coins from the series "Cult animals - totems of nomads" in denominations of 5,000 and 500 tenge are made of silver, 200 and 100 tenge are made of cupronickel.

"Nomads revered the golden eagle as a sacred bird, symbolizing courage and fearlessness. Golden eagle feathers served as a talisman in the nomad's dwelling", Sputnik Kazakhstan reported.