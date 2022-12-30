Armenia lies in UN court

30 Dec. 11:55

The Armenian authorities filed a lawsuit in the International Court of Justice demanding to oblige the Azerbaijani authorities to disperse a peaceful protest of eco-activists in Karabakh, so that the illegal transportation of weapons to Karabakh and the illegal export of Azerbaijani property from Karabakh via the Lachin road would be resumed.

It should be recalled that earlier Armenia applied to the UN Security Council with a similar demand, but then the discussion was narrowed to announcement of Yerevan’s lies, Baku’s announcement of the facts about the true state of affairs on the Lachin road and the UN Security Council members expressing concern about the overall situation.

Eco-activists do not interfere with car traffic on the Lachin road, videos are published daily about the passage of several dozen cars along it, including with people traveling to Armenia for treatment.

At the international level, Yerevan, ignoring all the evidence that the Lachin road is open and cars drive along it, claims that it is completely closed. Moreover, the country claims that this could lead to a humanitarian catastrophe. In reality, there is only bringing the Lachin corridor in line with official documents: the road functions for humanitarian cargo, but does not function for illegal transportation.