Survey showed what kind of salary indexation Russians want

30 Dec. 12:25

Most Russians - 58% - would like to have their salary raised by at least 15-20%, these are the results of the survey of "HR Lab. - Laboratory of HR Innovations" and the "Health Academy" platform "AlfaStrakhovanie".

Another 17% of respondents want their income to grow by 30-35%, TASS says.

In addition to this, the majority of company employees in the regions (64%) hope that their salaries will be indexed above inflation.

With regard to the annual bonus, the most people expressed the desire that it should be equal to the salary. However, 5% of respondents want their annual bonus to be of the amount of two or three salaries.