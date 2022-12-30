Uzbek actress wins Miss international 2022 in Japan

30 Dec. 13:20

Uzbekistan's participant Nigina Fakhriddinova won the prize of the international beauty contest "Miss international 2022" in Japan.

In total, representatives of 68 countries participated in the competition. Uzbekistan took part in the competition for the first time in 60 years, the debut turned out to be victorious - Nigina won the prize in one of four special nominations.

The model, actress and blogger participated in such a major competition for the first time. She won the nomination "Best National Costume", the model presented the historical national costume "Paranja".