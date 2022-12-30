Xi Jinping: China ready for global partnership with Russia

30 Dec. 13:50

During an online meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that China would increase interaction with Russia and would be global partners with it.

"In the face of a difficult, ambiguous international situation, we are ready to increase strategic cooperation, to provide each other with opportunities for development, to be global partners for the benefit of the peoples of our countries and in the interests of stability in the world", he said.

In turn, Vladimir Putin noted that the countries would continue to cooperate in the military-technical sphere, which would help to ensure security.

"Of course, military and military-technical cooperation occupy a special place in the entire range of Russian-Chinese cooperation, which contributes to ensuring the security of our countries and maintaining stability in key regions. We aim to strengthen interaction between the Armed Forces of Russia and China", the Russian leader stressed. .

In addition to this, the Head of State noted that bilateral coordination in the international arena created a fair world order.

"Coordination between Moscow and Beijing in the international arena, including within the framework of the UN Security Council, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, BRICS, the G-20, serve to create a fair world order based on international law", Putin said.

According to him, Moscow and Beijing share the same views on the causes, course and logic of the ongoing transformation of the global geopolitical landscape.