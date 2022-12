30 Dec. 14:55

Deputy of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan Elshad Mirbashir proposed to restrict the access of minors to the TikTok social network.

"60% of young people aged 16 to 24 use TikTok. TikTok has been suspended by court order in many countries", he said.

According to him, work in this direction should be carried out in Azerbaijan as well.