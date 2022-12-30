Vladimir Putin congratulates Ilham Aliyev on New Year

30 Dec. 15:30

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory telegram to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the New Year, the Kremlin press service reported.

The message says that in 2022, Russia and Azerbaijan have reached a new level of cooperation, an allied level. Record growth in bilateral trade was noted there too. In addition to this, Putin recalled the dynamic development of cooperation in the transport and humanitarian fields, as well as interregional cooperation.

"Confidence was expressed that joint efforts will ensure the further development of the whole range of Russian-Azerbaijani relations in the interests of friendly peoples and the strengthening of security and stability in the South Caucasus and the Caspian region", the message says.