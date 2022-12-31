Crane collapses in Turkish Izmir, 5 dead

31 Dec. 13:30

Part of a tower crane collapsed at a construction site in the Bornova district of Turkish Izmir, where a hotel is being built.

According to preliminary data, five people were killed, there are people injured. Multiple rescue teams were reportedly dispatched to the scene.

Izmir Governor Yavuz Selim Keshger reported the incident on his social media account. "Unfortunately, 5 of our citizens died as a result of the collapse of a crane at a construction site near Bornova. 2 people were injured," the publication says.