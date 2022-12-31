РУС ENG

World soccer to fall silent in memory of Pele

The sporting world expressed its sorrow at the death of one of its greatest heroes on Friday, bidding farewell to Brazilian soccer legend Pele with a flood of heartfelt tributes.

Brazil's Pele, a prolific goalscorer who won the World Cup an unprecedented three times as a player in 1958, 1962 and 1970, died on Thursday aged 82 after a long battle with cancer.

"Flags at the home of FIFA in Zurich are flying at half-mast today, as we remember the eternal king: Pele," world soccer's governing body FIFA said on Twitter.

FIFA has also written to its over 200 member associations asking competition organisers to observe a minute's silence before matches this weekend, as well as over the coming week.

The Premier League, EFL and A-League said they would pay tribute to the soccer great through a minute's applause before games.

The Premier League and EFL added that players will wear black armbands during this weekend's matches, while Spain's LaLiga and Italy's Serie A said they would observe a minute's silence ahead of games.

The minute's applause was observed ahead of Western United's home game against Brisbane Roar on Friday.

