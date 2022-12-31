World soccer to fall silent in memory of Pele

31 Dec. 14:00

The sporting world expressed its sorrow at the death of one of its greatest heroes on Friday, bidding farewell to Brazilian soccer legend Pele with a flood of heartfelt tributes.

Brazil's Pele, a prolific goalscorer who won the World Cup an unprecedented three times as a player in 1958, 1962 and 1970, died on Thursday aged 82 after a long battle with cancer.

"Flags at the home of FIFA in Zurich are flying at half-mast today, as we remember the eternal king: Pele," world soccer's governing body FIFA said on Twitter.

FIFA has also written to its over 200 member associations asking competition organisers to observe a minute's silence before matches this weekend, as well as over the coming week.

The Premier League, EFL and A-League said they would pay tribute to the soccer great through a minute's applause before games.

The Premier League and EFL added that players will wear black armbands during this weekend's matches, while Spain's LaLiga and Italy's Serie A said they would observe a minute's silence ahead of games.

The minute's applause was observed ahead of Western United's home game against Brisbane Roar on Friday.