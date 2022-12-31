Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 5,527

31 Dec. 16:00

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 5,527 over the past day to 21,798,509, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Saturday.

As many as 831 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, 13.1% fewer than in the previous day. The number of hospitalized patients declined in 41 regions, while in 30 other regions the figure increased. A day earlier, 956 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,283 over the past day, versus 1,420 a day earlier, reaching 3,300,403, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 708 over the past day versus 717 a day earlier, reaching 1,827,585.

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 7,515 over the past day.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 58 over the past day to 393,712.

A day earlier 50 COVID-19 deaths were registered.