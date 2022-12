31 Dec. 16:10

The Art Soft Ceramics enterprise was opened in the Uzbek city of Kuvasay. The cost of the project is $20 mn, local media report.

The annual production capacity is 2 mn square meters of slabs.

The founders of the enterprise, who contributed $8 mn for its construction, were supported by Aloqabank that allocated a loan in the amount of $12 mn.

The company is engaged in the production of ceramic granite slabs. More than 220 residents of the city are working in the new enterprise.