Lavrov, Cavusoglu hold telephone conversation on Syria

31 Dec. 16:25

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov phoned his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu to discuss cooperation between the two countries in the framework of the settlement process in Syria, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.

"The ministers exchanged New Year's greetings and discussed plans for cooperation between the foreign ministries for 2023, including further coordination of steps to promote the Syrian settlement," the statement on the Russian Foreign Ministry website reads.

Three days ago, the first in 11 years Russia-Turkey-Syria meeting at the level of defense ministers took place in Moscow. The defense ministers of discussed joint work to combat extremist organizations in Syria and the problem of refugees.