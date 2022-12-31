Iran holds New Year's military exercises

31 Dec. 16:45

Large-scale military exercises Zolfaqar 1401 are taking place in the south of Iran. The drills involve detection, interception and elimination of air targets, air defense forces are also participating.

The main stage, according to Iranian media, is being held in the Strait of Hormuz and on the shores of the Indian Ocean, where the military is training to repel drone attacks.

The 2nd stage involves flights of airborne helicopters in difficult weather conditions and attacks by drones on ground targets.