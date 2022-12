31 Dec. 17:05

Today, Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has summed up the results of work in 2022 on the liberated Azerbaijani lands of the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions.

During the year, 41,915.77 hectares of Azerbaijani territories were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance. On these lands, 8,780 anti-personnel mines, 4,133 anti-tank mines, and 14,950 unexploded ordnance were found, removed and cleared.