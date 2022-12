31 Dec. 17:15

The municipality of Gori announced a radical solution to the problem of stray dogs in the city. Wooden houses with straw bedding were built for animals.

The Gori authorities stressed that the dogs will be able to survive the local frosts in warm houses, Sputnik-Georgia writes.

It is specified that the houses are located in 17 different places in Gori.

The mayor's office added that they are cooperating with NGOs to humanely reduce the number of homeless animals in Gori.