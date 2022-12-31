Armenia's budget hit record in 2022

31 Dec. 17:35

The head of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia, Rustam Badasyan, said today that the budget of the republic received record revenues in the outgoing year.

The country received 1.925 trln drams ($4.9 bln).

According to Badasyan, additional 81 bln drams ($206 million) were received into the budget in excess of the planned revenues. Income growth is explained, among other things, by an increase in the number of formal jobs.

In 2023, Armenia plans to increase budget revenues to 2.3 trln ($5.85 bln).