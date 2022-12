31 Dec. 17:50

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian held a telephone conversation this evening.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the parties discussed bilateral issues and joint projects of the two countries in the economy and transport sector.

Abdollahian announced Tehran's intention to replace the co-chair of the State Commission for Economic, Trade and Humanitarian Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran.