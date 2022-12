31 Dec. 18:10

Today, in the air of NTV, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Ankara officially offers the Syrian authorities to hold a meeting of foreign ministers next month.

"We propose to meet in the second half of January. The meeting can take place in a third country," Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

He also clarified that the likely meeting place "may be Moscow", although not everything has been determined on this issue yet.