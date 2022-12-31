Georgia’s GDP increased by 9.3%

31 Dec 2022 in 18:35

According to the Georgian statistics service Sakstat, real GDP growth rate by November 2021 amounted to 9.3%. From January to November, the average GDP growth in Georgia is 10%.

The statistics service explained that Georgia continues to recover from a sharp economic downturn of the 2020 pandemic, when GDP abruptly fell by 6.8% . This year, both exports and imports, remittances and turnover of enterprises have grown.

Sakstat emphasizes that in January-November of this year, both the export of Georgian goods and imports to the republic increased by 32%. In November 2022, almost 7200 new enterprises were registered in Georgia.